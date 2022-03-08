Man wanted for Iberia Parish burglary, bank fraud

One man is wanted in connection with a February residential burglary in Iberia Parish.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Jay Daniels is wanted in connection with the burglary that took place on February 22.

The burglary, according to deputies, resulted in the theft of checks that were then allegedly cashed without the victim's consent.

Daniel's was identified as a suspect during the investigation.

A warrant was issued for Daniels for Theft (5 counts), Forgery (5 counts), Bank Fraud (4 counts) and Attempted Bank Fraud (1 count).

Deputies say Daniels is also wanted for questioning in other investigations.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jay Daniels is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office 337-369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers 337-364-8477.

