Man wanted, accused of firing weapon at vehicle occupied by 4 people, including an infant

A 19-year-old is wanted out of Iberia Parish in connection with shooting incident near Highway 90 and Coteau Road.

Iberia Parish deputies say that 19-year-old Christian Baez is wanted on four counts of attempted second-degree murder. He is accused of firing a weapon towards a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend, 2 other individuals and an infant.

Deputies say the incident happened on April 14, 2021, at around 8:30 pm near Highway 90 and Coteau Road.

An arrest warrant has been issued Baez.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigations at 337-369-3711 or Crimestoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel