Man arrested, accused of shooting woman in Iberia Parish

A 33-year-old man was arrested in St. Mary Parish, accused of shooting a woman Sunday in Iberia Parish.

Iberia Parish deputies say the shooting occurred March 20, 2022, at around 8:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman had been shot and taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

Deputies say through an investigation 33-year-old Derick Alexander was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Alexander had left the scene prior to deputies arrival.

Alexander was later located by the Baldwin Police Department. With the assistance of Baldwin Police Department, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana State Police, Alexander was located and taken into custody.

Alexander was booked into the St. Mary Parish Jail on the following charges:



1 count of Attempted Second Degree Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

2 counts of Illegal Use of a Weapon or Dangerous Instrumentalities

Charges from St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office



Possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm in the presence of a controlled substance

Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon

Failure to Appear

No bond has been set.

