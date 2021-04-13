Man accused rape, porn involving juvenile, sexual abuse of animal

IBERIA PARISH, La. - A 33-year-old man has been arrested on multiple charges including rape, porn involving a juvenile, and sexual abuse of an animal.

On April 8, 2021, detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation Juvenile Division began investigating an indecent behavior with juvenile complaint in Jeanerette. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Corey Robicheaux had been sexually abusing a juvenile for six years, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

Detectives secured a search warrant for Robicheaux’s residence and recovered his cell phone. A search warrant was obtained for a forensic examination of Robicheaux’s cell phone, yielding additional evidence, the spokesperson stated. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Corey Robicheaux was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of first degree rape, pornography involving a juvenile, and sexual abuse of an animal. Bond was set at $1,110,000.

Sheriff Tommy Romero stated “I am extremely satisfied in the investigative work done by the IPSO Juvenile Detectives. A child who is a victim of prolonged sexual abuse usually develops low self-esteem and a feeling of worthlessness. The innocence and safety of children are sacred and a deep concern of this office. IPSO Juvenile Detectives have done an excellent job of obtaining the needed evidence to ensure Corey Robicheaux is prosecuted to the highest degree of the law”.

