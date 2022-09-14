Love Louisiana Outdoors grants funding to Jeanerette parks, improvements to come

Money is headed to Jeanerette for park improvements.

The city received 400 thousand dollars from the Love Louisiana Outdoors Program (LLO), funded with CDBG-CV funds from the CARES Act.

These funds have been allocated toward providing a suitable space for activities to encourage physical distancing and support social distancing guidance.

The LLO is specifically focused on municipalities and parishes that have been determined to have a population of at least 51% low/moderate income persons, based on HUD Summary Data.

The funds granted from this program will be used to upgrade facilities at King Joseph Park and City Park. Playground facilities and added walking paths are among the upgrades to come.