Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival in New Iberia canceled

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair in New Iberia has been canceled for 2021.

The festival association's board of directors announced the decision on Tuesday morning in a press release.

Board members attended a special meeting held Monday night to make a decision to cancel the festival.

Dates for the Sugar Cane Festival were scheduled for September 23-26, 2021.

Information on ticket refunds will be posted at a later day. Those who purchased tickets can find that information on the festival's Facebook page or on HiSugar.org

"We would like to thank our generous sponsors, membership holders and the community who continue to support our organization," the board said.

On August 12, the festival had planned to go on as scheduled.

