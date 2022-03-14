Local lemonade stand raises money for Iberia Parish Animal Shelter

A local lemonade stand is raising money to benefit animal shelters in Iberia Parish.

Aline's Amazing Lemonde Stand held a charity event on Sunday, March 13, to benefit the animals at the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter.

"We help transport other rescues who are trying to rescue animals who are at risk with the funds needed to rescue them," said Project Rise president Angele Scott. "We also try to help out with medical expenses as much as we can."

The lemonade stand partnered with Project Rise to raise money for the shelter

"One hundred percent of Aline's hard work today is going to help the animals of IPAC for sure," said Scott.

