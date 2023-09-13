Local high school senior's initiative to help the homeless

LOREAUVILLE, La. — A "Help the Homeless" initiative is currently underway, spearheaded by a Loreauville High School senior named Zadien Turner from Iberia Parish.

His goal is to collect non-perishable food items and personal hygiene products with the aim of assembling 150 care packages for local shelters.

"It shows what a little thing can do for the community, how it turns into a big thing, just love, help here and there, can do a lot for us."

Turner also drew inspiration from his grandmother.

"It clicked in my head, I remembered how my grandma used to help people and then I was like, 'I can go out and start helping the community with things, things for the homeless to help them,'" he explained.

Items can be dropped off at Loreauville High School until October 31st.