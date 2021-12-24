LeBlanc Kia makes donation to Toys for Tots

Hundreds of toys were collected during LeBlanc Kia of New Iberia's inaugural "LeBlanc Family Toy Drive."

The toy drive was held on December 4.

Local families were invited to donate toys and enjoy live music by Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express along with jambalaya, fun jumps, face painting, and pictures with Santa.

In addition community donations, $10,000 in cash and toy donations were made by the LeBlanc family to benefit the local Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

"We are so thankful for the community's support and involvement in our first LeBlanc Family Toy Drive. We were able to generate hundreds of toy and bike donations that will go directly to local children in our community. It will make a difference in bringing joy to many kids this Christmas, thank you!" Greg LeBlanc Jr., managing partner"

