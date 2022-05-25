Suspect wanted in New Iberia armed burglaries now in custody

UPDATE: Police in New Iberia say that Blake Semar has been taken into custody.

——

Law enforcement in Iberia Parish are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with a number of vehicle burglaries and thefts. He is believed to be armed.

New Iberia Police say on May 25, 2022, their department, along with Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office were conducting a joint investigation related to multiple vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts that occurred recently within the city limits and unincorporated areas near the city limits.

Multiple suspects have been identified and multiple firearms were allegedly stolen during these burglaries. Authorities are looking for 19-year-old Blake Anthony Semar Jr. in connection with the burglaries and thefts.

Deputies say that while making contact, Semar Jr. allegedly fled on foot. Semar was last seen in the Dodson and Highland area near City Park. He is believed to be armed with a firearm, police say.

Multiple units are in the area along with canines and drones, attempting to locate the Semar.

Semar is 5’07” with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing red pants with no shirt. He was last seen in 200 block of Ashton Street.

If anyone sees the suspect, they should immediately call 911.

