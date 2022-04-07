LANG to conduct disaster response training at Delcambre Canal Boat Launch

Disaster response exercises involving the Louisiana National Guard will take place Saturday in Delcambre.

The Louisiana National Guard announced Thursday their plans to conduct exercises at two locations in the state to test the capabilities of local, state, federal, and non-governmental agencies.

Two dates have been set for the exercises. The first will be held at the Manchac Boat Ramp in Ackers on Friday, April 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The second will take place at the Delcambre Canal Boat Launch on Saturday, April 9, from 10:00 am until 1:00 pm.

LANG says the exercises were organized and coordinated with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP).

Community members may notice the presence of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, boats and high-water vehicles while the exercises are ongoing.

The training exercises, LANG says, will provide their partner agencies the opportunity to conduct disaster response operations in a controlled environment.

Details on each exercise are below:

At the Manchac Boat ramp in Ackers, Louisiana, Guardsmen will conduct boat, land, and air search and rescue operations using UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, boats and high-water vehicles. Guardsmen and their partners will conduct lily pad operations, which is a consolidation point where personnel are brought once rescued. Other operations to be tested include flood mitigation, communication capabilities, commodities distribution and sling-load missions.

At the Delcambre Canal Boat Launch site, Guardsmen will conduct boat, land, and air search and rescue operations using UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, boats and high-water vehicles. The training will also test communication capabilities and commodities distribution.

Participating agencies include the GOHSEP, LANG, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Louisiana Department of Health, local animal shelters, and emergency services from Vermillion Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, Jefferson Parish, and St. Tammany Parish.

