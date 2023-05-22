Labit Road closed for construction

IBERIA PARISH, La. — Labit Road, between Captain Cade Road and Forum Drive, will be closed for construction beginning Monday, May 22, 2023, according to Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard.

The road is expected to reopen to thru traffic on Monday, June 19, 2023, weather permitting, officials say.

Traffic will be redirected onto Captain Cade Road, then onto LA-182 (Old Spanish Trail Hwy), and finally onto LA 92-1 (Smede Hwy).

For additional information, contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.