Labit Road Bridge closed indefinitely

IBERIA PARISH — Labit Road Bridge is closed indefinitely, according to a press release from New Iberia Parish Government.

The bridge is closed because of structure issues within the bridge, they report.

If the public needs more information, they can contact the Public Works Department at 337-364-8474.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel