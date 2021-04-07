LA National Guard participates in rescue boat training exercise

The Louisiana National Guard participated in a Boater Education Course with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries as part of the Disaster Response Exercise (DRX).

The training on Wednesday was designed to test the capabilities of various local, state, federal and non-governmental agencies. The exercise was held at Spanish Lake in New Iberia.

LANG says the training, was hands-on for their team, helping to increase the number of trained and qualified personnel on the "surface drive boats" used during emergency Search and Rescue operations.

The skills learning on Wednesday will help in disasters such as floods and hurricanes, they say.

