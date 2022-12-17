La National Guard delivers tarps, water after tornadoes

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) conducted operations supporting communities around the state after a severe storm system produced damaging tornadoes, Dec. 14.

In total, the LANG provided 16,200 bottles of water and more than 2,000 tarps to Iberia, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles, and Union parishes through Friday evening, according to Louisiana National Guard Public Affairs Office

The 165th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 139th Regional Support Group contributed more than 20 Soldiers to the mission. Operations included inventorying and loading commodities at state warehouses, transporting tarps and water, and unloading commodities at drop-off locations.

The LANG also sent engineer assessment teams to survey damage in affected parishes.

