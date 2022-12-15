KATC, Second Harvest and Rouses team up to help New Iberia tornado victims

KATC is teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank and Rouses Supermarkets for a Supply and Food Drive to benefit those impacted by the New Iberia tornadoes.

The drive will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 from 6:00 AM-7:00PM at the Rouses at Bertrand Drive and W. Congress Street, across from Cajun Field.

Cleaning supplies and water are the major need that is being requested, however food and monetary donations are welcome.

Below is a list of suggested cleaning supply donation items needed:

· contractor-grade trash bags

· bleach

· cleaning solutions (Pine Sol, Mr. Clean, and similar products)

· sponges

· rags

· buckets.

