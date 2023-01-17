Juvenile's body found in New Iberia; police say suspect is 14

New Iberia Police are investigating the slaying of a juvenile, and the suspect they've identified is a juvenile, too.

Police have not released the identity or age of the child found yesterday at the Iberia Village apartment complex on West Admiral Doyle.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, police said the child died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say they've identified a 14-year-old child as the suspect in the slaying.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.