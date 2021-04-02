Juvenile in critical condition following Iberia Parish crash

A juvenile is in critical condition following a Thursday afternoon crash in Iberia Parish.

On April 1, 2020, at 4:30 pm, deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Jefferson Terrace Boulevard and J. Allen Daigre Street.

The driver of a 2013 Nissan Altima failed to yield and entered Jefferson Terrace Blvd. from J. Allen Daigre St. into the path of a 2018 BMW proceeding north on Jefferson Terrace Blvd, according to the initial investigation. The Nissan was struck by the BMW.

Both vehicles came to rest on Jefferson Terrace Blvd. The Nissan was driven by a 17-year-old girl and occupied by two juvenile passengers, one of which sustained critical injuries, according to an Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The driver and passenger of the BMW sustained moderate injuries.

The drivers and passengers in both vehicles were transported by Acadian Air Med and Acadian Ambulance to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center. Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation, the spokesperson stated.

Charges are pending at this time.

