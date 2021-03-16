Menu

Young girl dies in New Iberia fire

Posted at 9:02 AM, Mar 16, 2021
State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a fire in New Iberia involving one death.

Around 1:15 a.m., Iberia Parish Fire District #1 responded to a call for an apartment fire located in the 500 block of Grand Prix Blvd in New Iberia.

Firefighters say they later located the body of a young girl inside the home.

The State Fire Marshal's Office says that more information will be released as it becomes available.

