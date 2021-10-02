Jury unanimously convicts New Iberia man of second-degree murder

NEW IBERIA — A New Iberia jury unanimously convicted a Iberia Parish man of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm from the February 2018 murder of Ian Jones.

Joshua Raved, 29, shot Jones around 4 a.m. on February 20, 2018 in the 1000 block of Ambassador West Lemelle Drive.

The incident began in the early morning hours, police say. Jones was sleeping in his apartment when the defendant awoke him by striking him with a pistol. The defendant shot Jones four times as Jones attempted to flee.

Jones, who was in critical condition after the shooting, died as a result of his wounds in a New Orleans hospital one month later.

After Raved's arrest, police say the defendant’s confession was caught on camera at the Iberia Parish Jail when the defendant told one of the jail staff that he wished that Jones had died and that he was going to shoot him again.

Raved was previously convicted of domestic abuse battery.

Further, Louisiana law prohibits a person who has previously been convicted of domestic abuse battery from possessing a firearm.

As the defendant had previously been convicted of domestic abuse battery—third offense, the defendant was also charged with that offense, the court say.

After a multi-day trial, Raved was found guilty on both counts announced Bo Duhé , 16th Judicial District Attorney.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, they say.

For his conviction for possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of domestic abuse battery, the defendant faces a sentence of not less than one year nor more than five years with or without hard labor.

“I am very proud of Ian Jones’ family for their determination to see justice done.” Duhé said. “Also, I appreciate the jury for their commitment to listen to the evidence, deliberate the facts, and render a just verdict.”

Sentencing is said to set before the Honorable Lewis H. Pitman, Jr. on November 22, 2021.

