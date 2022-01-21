Watch
Jeanerette sets COVID test distribution event

Posted at 5:11 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 06:11:11-05

The City of Jeanerette will hold an at-home COVID-19 test distribution on Monday, January 24 at the Ward 8 Recreation Center on Hubertville Rd.

The distribution is in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Test kits will be distributed from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 pm or while supplies last.

Those attending are required to stay in their vehicles.

