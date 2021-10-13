Jeanerette resident turns 100 years old

A Jeanerette resident is celebrating a special day Tuesday with friends and loved ones.
Mrs. Marguerite Hebbert is turning 100 years old. Staff at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette threw her a fun-filled party in honor of the big day.
Dancing, food, and large '100' balloons were all featured at the party, and Mrs. Marguerite was the guest of honor, donning a tiara and a special outfit.
Hebbert, known as 'Tante Guitie,' has three children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
"She is the last of nine girls that were in her family," said her son, Rusty. "She's the last remaining daughter."
