Jeanerette resident turns 100 years old

A Jeanerette resident is celebrating a special day Tuesday with friends and loved ones.

Mrs. Marguerite Hebbert is turning 100 years old. Staff at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette threw her a fun-filled party in honor of the big day.

Dancing, food, and large '100' balloons were all featured at the party, and Mrs. Marguerite was the guest of honor, donning a tiara and a special outfit.

Hebbert, known as 'Tante Guitie,' has three children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

"She is the last of nine girls that were in her family," said her son, Rusty. "She's the last remaining daughter."

