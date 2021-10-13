Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Jeanerette resident turns 100 years old

items.[0].image.alt
KATC
100th birthday.JPG
Posted at 9:29 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 22:31:55-04

A Jeanerette resident is celebrating a special day Tuesday with friends and loved ones.

Mrs. Marguerite Hebbert is turning 100 years old. Staff at Maison Teche Nursing Home in Jeanerette threw her a fun-filled party in honor of the big day.

Dancing, food, and large '100' balloons were all featured at the party, and Mrs. Marguerite was the guest of honor, donning a tiara and a special outfit.

Hebbert, known as 'Tante Guitie,' has three children, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

"She is the last of nine girls that were in her family," said her son, Rusty. "She's the last remaining daughter."

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.