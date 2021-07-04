Jeanerette Police seeking identity of man with gun

Jeanerette Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they say was brandishing a weapon during a fight last night.

Police were called to the American Legion Hall at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Hebert Street last night just before 8 p.m. Callers reported a large crowd of people fighting.

When officers got there, they found several fights in progress. With help from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin Police Department, and Chitimacha Police Department, the crowd was brought under control.

A video of the incident hit social media, and on it an unidentified male can be seen brandishing a weapon:

If anyone can identify the man in the picture, Jeanerette Police are asking them to call 337-276-6323. All callers will remain anonymous.

