Jeanerette Marshal captures intent to distribute fugitive

Jeanerette Marshal
Posted at 8:05 PM, Jul 14, 2021
Jeanerette Marshal Fernest Martin attempted to execute a warrant on Markus Alexis, 29 years of age of Jeanerette, La, today.

Marshal Martin advised Alexis attempted to flee from deputy Marshals at around 4 P.M. this afternoon, but was quickly apprehended, according to the marshal's press release.

Alexis was in possession of a black backpack containing approximately 600 grams of marijuana, they say, along with schedule IV and schedule V narcotics with a street value of approximately $3500.

He was also in possession with over $13000.00 in U S currency, according to the press release.

Alexis is charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I, IV, V, resisting an officer, carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, and monies derived from drug sales, they say.

Alexis was transported to the Iberia Parish Criminal Facility awaiting arraignment.

