Jeanerette man arrested, accused of attempted second degree murder

A Jeanerette man has been arrested and is facing charges of attempted second degree murder.

According to Jeanerette City Marshal Fernest "Pac-man" Martin, deputies assisted the Jeanerette Police Department with serving an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon for 45-year-old Eldrick Deshone Robertson. Robertson was wanted on charges of attempted second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Martin says law enforcement received a tip regarding Robertson's whereabouts. When deputies and officers arrived at the location, a residence on Druilhet Street, Martin says they saw Robertson sitting on a bench outside of the residence.

According to Martin, deputies and officers surrounded the residence then received verbal consent from the homeowner to go inside. Robertson was located in one of the bedroom closets, Martin says.

Robertson was taken into custody without further incident and was booked into the Jeanerette City Jail on the above charges, along with a charge for violating parole.

A bond has not yet been set.

