Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans

The deputies say they are excited to patrol in New Orleans, for their Mardi Gras and plan to help put the entire carnival season.

The Jeanerette City Marshal, will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.

Deputies will help with crowd control and create a police presence to prevent crime.

"We have been in that position right here in this little city of Jeanerette, having festivities and parades where we needed outside agencies to come and assist us. When you hear the Mayor crowd they need you know what other law enforcement outside their area, it's a brotherhood in law enforcement. If we can help and assist you know like we see the color blue it is our pleasure to go down there and give them the man power they need so the people can enjoy their festivities. said, Martin, Jeanerette Marshal.

This will be some of the deputies first time going to patrol for Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

"We feel great about it being able to assist, a place like New Orleans, who hold a lot of festivities throughout the year being Mardi Gras being one of the biggest festivities for them." said, Welter Kimble Jeanerette Chief Deputy.

The New Orleans Mardi Gras has lot of attendees each year and with

The deputies patrolling it will allow for more security and law enforcement presence.