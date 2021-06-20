Jeanerette commemorates Juneteenth

A Juneteenth event held in Jeanerette Saturday gave kids the opportunity to learn about African American history and culture.

It was hosted by the organization New Chapter Push and the city's Chamber of Commerce.

COVID-19 vaccines were also made available to children at the event.

It took place at King Joseph Park on Martin Luther King Drive.

Organizers say they're grateful for the chance to commemorate Juneteenth and its important history.

"We just thank God that we are here to celebrate this great part of history," said Crystal Randle, Program Director at New Chapter Push. "And now it's recognized as a national holiday federally, so we're just so grateful for that and we're just here to celebrate."

