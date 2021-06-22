It's "Pilez Mosquito" week; here are some tips for avoiding the buggers

It's “Pilez Mosquito Week!” and the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District has some tips to help you escape the bite.

Governor John Bel Edwards has joined Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard and issued proclamations declaring June 20 to June 26 “Pilez Mosquito Week”

The American Mosquito Control Association, the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District, the Louisiana Mosquito Control Association and the CDC are urging citizens to protect themselves against mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases.

All persons who are not adequately protected are at risk of being bitten and infected by virus carrying mosquitoes.

To prevent mosquito bites, keep mosquito repellent handy, cover exposed skin and get rid of mosquito breeding sites near the home. Residents throughout the Parish are urged to follow these simple guidelines recommended by the CDC.

• Apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and apply as directed on the label

• Protect children sensitive to insect bites with repellent and cover exposed skin --- there are many preparations sold in drug stores and camping sections of local stores that are formulated for adults as well as children.

• Wear light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors particularly at DAWN and DUSK.

• Avoid wearing perfumes or colognes when outside for prolonged periods.

• DRAIN! Remove all sources of standing water near your home (i.e. cans, barrels, planters, tires, containers and tarps).

• Keep all pools, spas, bird baths, ponds and fountains clean and free of debris.

• Maintain tight fitting screens on doors and windows.

• Don’t FEED the storm drains! Sweep up lawn clippings, leaves and tree limbs from sidewalks and driveways.

If you're in Iberia Parish and have problems or qusestins, call the agency at (337) 365-4933, or visit them at web here or on Facebook.

For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.