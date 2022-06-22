IPSO: Runaways believed to be together and in Texas

Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for assistance from the Houston area in locating two runaways.

Roxana Abigail Contreas-Gutierrez and Christian Castellanos are missing and believed to be together.

Christian is a 16-year-old male and Roxana will be turning 14 years old on (tomorrow) June 23rd.

Roxana was reported as a runaway on June 8, 2022 and Christian was reported as a runaway January 10, 2022.

"The information received by this office is that Christian and Roxana are in a romantic relationship and are traveling together. There is no information available at this time on the vehicle they are traveling in," a spokesperson says.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these to juvenile runaways Roxana Abigail Contreras-Gutierrez and Christian Castellanos are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or you may submit a tip of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App or on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.