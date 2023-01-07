IPSO requests assistance in locating missing Iberia woman

Sheriff Tommy Romero and the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating 58-year-old Jean McSpadden.

McSpadden’s family was last in contact with her in mid-November.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office completed a wellness check at her residence in the 2600 block of Railroad Road on January 1st, at which time they were told McSpadden has moved from the residence.

Jean McSpadden is a white female, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Jean McSpadden is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App.