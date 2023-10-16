IPSO: Man arrested in death of roommate

NEW IBERIA, La. — On Friday, October 13, 2023, at approximately 7:30 am, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the 1000 block L Dubois Road in reference to an unresponsive male.

According to Public Affairs Director Katherine Breaux, the victim was found in his bed, deceased and with wounds to his head. Deputies then discovered that his work truck and the deceased man's roommate were missing.

Using evidence gathered at the scene, IPSO detectives were able to locate the roommate, 24-year-old Arlin Roelsey Argueta-Molina. With the assistance of the Youngsville Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Argueta-Molina was arrested on the following charge:

LA RS 14:30.1 Second Degree Murder

Arlin Roelsey Argueta-Molina was booked into the Iberia Parish Prison. Bail was set at ten million dollars, officials report.