IPSO makes arrest in Catalytic Converter thefts in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office have made two arrests in connection with a string of Catalytic Converter thefts that have occurred in Iberia Parish.

According to a release, IPSO says that on March 3 at approximately 6:30 a.m., detectives along with the SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 2300 block of Rose Lane in Iberia Parish in reference to the Catalytic Converter thefts.

IPSO located the suspect Trevor James Gaspard, 24, in the residence alone with the homeowner Jonathan Harry Standridge, 37, who had open arrest warrants.

Both subjects were taken into custody without incident, says IPSO.

Detectives were able to locate a single Catalytic Converter, according to the release. Both suspects were transported to the Iberia Parish Jail and booked on the following charges.

Trevor James Gaspard:



Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Theft

Criminal Damage to Property

Jonathan Standridge:



(WARRANT) Criminal Damage to Property

(WARRANT) Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation

(WARRANT) Non-Support

IPSO says that more arrests are pending.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel