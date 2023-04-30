IPSO continue to investigate shooting that left two injured

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation detectives responded to the 800 block of West End Drive in reference to a shooting.

According to a release, the shooting took place on April 28, 2023 at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital. IPSO detectives were able to determine a suspect and with assistance from Abbeville Police Department and Vermillion Parish Sheriff’s Office the following arrests were made:

Damien James Harding, Jr. (Male, 18 years old)



LA RS 14:27/30 Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts)

LA RS 14:94. Illegal Use of a Weapon

LA RS 14.55. Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Damien Harding was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

Juvenile



LA RS 14:27/30 Attempted First Degree Murder (2 counts)

LA RS 14:94. Illegal Use of a Weapon

LA RS 14.55. Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

The juvenile is being held at the Vermillion Parish Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.