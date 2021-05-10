IPSO busts large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office have made an arrest after breaking up a large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish.

According to IPSO, its Special Investigative Unit initiated an investigation of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish over the past several months.

IPSO says it discovered that Lance Narcisse, 34, was identified as a key individual in this drug organization.

IPSO says that on April 3, a traffic stop was conducted on Narcisse who then fled the vehicle with 2 lbs. of methamphetamine before being apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

According to IPSO, a consent to search of his vehicle was given, which yielded $8,000.

Narcisse was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center with the following charges:



Possession with Intent to Schedule II

Transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses

Drive left of center

Speeding

Hit and Run Driving

Resisting an Officer

Violation of Controlled Substance Law

Second or Subsequent Offenses

Obstruction of Justice

Bond was set for Narcisse at $18,000 by Judge Suzanne deMahy. Narcisse later bonded out.

IPSO says it has continued its investigation after Narcisse was arrested and also seized more than $85,000 stashed in a safety deposit box at a local bank. Narcisse’s personal vehicle was also seized.

IPSO says additional arrests are pending.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel