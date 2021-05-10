IPSO busts large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office have made an arrest after breaking up a large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish.
According to IPSO, its Special Investigative Unit initiated an investigation of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution ring in rural Iberia Parish over the past several months.
IPSO says it discovered that Lance Narcisse, 34, was identified as a key individual in this drug organization.
IPSO says that on April 3, a traffic stop was conducted on Narcisse who then fled the vehicle with 2 lbs. of methamphetamine before being apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
According to IPSO, a consent to search of his vehicle was given, which yielded $8,000.
Narcisse was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Correctional Center with the following charges:
- Possession with Intent to Schedule II
- Transaction involving proceeds from drug offenses
- Drive left of center
- Speeding
- Hit and Run Driving
- Resisting an Officer
- Violation of Controlled Substance Law
- Second or Subsequent Offenses
- Obstruction of Justice
Bond was set for Narcisse at $18,000 by Judge Suzanne deMahy. Narcisse later bonded out.
IPSO says it has continued its investigation after Narcisse was arrested and also seized more than $85,000 stashed in a safety deposit box at a local bank. Narcisse’s personal vehicle was also seized.
IPSO says additional arrests are pending.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers