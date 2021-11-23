IPSO asking for help to find armed robbery suspect

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify the suspect in an armed robbery that happened today.

The robbery happened November 23, 2021 at a convenience store on the corner of Hwy 182 and John Darnell Rd., a spokesperson said.

The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing joggers with one white pant leg and one black pant leg, a black hoodie with colorful writing and a black mask. The suspect got into a silver vehicle driven by a white female.

The vehicle is believed to be a stolen 2001 Chevy Prism bearing Louisiana license plate 598CJL. This vehicle was reported stolen on November 22, 2021 from another convenience store on the corner of Hwy. 182 and Emile Verret Road.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of this suspect is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office App.