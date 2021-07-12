IPSO asking for help in identifying possible burglary suspect

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a possible suspect in a burglary.

This person is wanted as a suspect in a recent burglary at a camp on Bird Island Chute, in Lake Fausse Point.

Anyone with information regarding the identification of the person is asked to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.

