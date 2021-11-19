IPAL holding final performances of "Nunsense" this weekend

The Iberia Performing Arts League is putting on its final performances of "Nunsense" this weekend.

Shows are scheduled for Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., with a final Sunday matinee show set for 2 p.m.

"Nunsense" is a musical farce about a convent of nuns staging a fundraiser to help them bury four nuns in their order who died of botulism in a convent cooking accident (and who are temporarily being stored in the freezer).

"It's a great show full of humor and everyone is just going to crack up the entire time," said Sister Mary Regina and Sister Mary Hubert. "All of the shows are going to make you laugh."

If you'd like to see the show, head to the Essanee Theater in New Iberia. You can find more information from IPAL here.

