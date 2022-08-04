IPAL announces next production: Rock of Ages

IPAL's first show of the season is the hit musical “Rock of Ages”, the long-running Broadway musical which spawned a Hollywood movie that featured Tom Cruise.

Rock of Ages is a love story set to the best hair band music of the 80’s. The musical features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Steve Perry, Poison and Europe, among other well-known rock bands.

IPAL’s production will feature a live band, a brand-new LED lighting display, and almost 30 talented performers from the area.

Rock of Ages will run Sept 2 – Sept 11, 2022. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at ipaltheater.com or in New Iberia at Allain's Jewelry, Delaune's Pharmacy or The Daily Iberian.

IPAL is located in the historic Essanee Theater in downtown New Iberia, LA.

Rock of Ages is directed by Kaleigh Lay, features choreography by Tiffany Hochkeppel, and a band led by Chris Hochkeppel.

Rock of Ages is for mature audiences only.