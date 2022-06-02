IPAC hosting poboys and puppies adoption event

The Iberia Parish Animal Shelter will have an adoption event for the public to attend.

IPAC along with the Frosted Apron will host Poboys and Puppies to get the animals in the shelter adopted. Along with adoptions, attendees can enjoy free food, face painting, fun jumps, live music, and sausage poboys.

The shelter is full and in need of help. IPAC asks that each family bring in cat or dog food.

IPAC mentions that free doggy kisses will also be available.

Poboys and Puppies will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter located on 2017 Seaway Access Road in New Iberia.

