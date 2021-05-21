Inmate's death investigation turned over to District Attorney

Louisiana State Police have now turned over their findings to the District Attorney into the death of a female inmate at the Iberia Parish Jail in November 2020.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office requested LSP to investigate the death of 37-year-old Mandi Caliz who was found unresponsive in a cell on November 23, 2020.

The Iberia Parish Coroner says Caliz died from polydrug toxicity with contribution of hypertensive atherosclerotic heart disease and being overweight.

According to records obtained by the Daily Iberian, Caliz was arrested at the Super 8 Motel in the 2700 block of Highway 14 on November 10 on charges of possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles after someone reported seeing her 8-year-old son smoking marijuana.

Caliz was booked into the New Iberia City Jail, then transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail, the newspaper reports.

On Nov. 16, Caliz pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but 30 days suspended, $657 in fines and costs, and a year probation, including the requirements that she complete a substance abuse evaluation and a parenting class.

