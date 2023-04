Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau), announced that the boil advisory for Coteau Water has been lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health.

Technicians will continue flushing lines over the next week or so which may cause low water pressure for a short period of time while the flushing of the lines occurs.

Questions or concerns can be directed to Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) at (337)367-6111.