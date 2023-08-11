Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) lifts boil advisory

Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau), announces that the boil advisory for Coteau Water has been lifted by the Louisiana Department of Health.

We have also completed our raw water line replacement project. Storage tank levels are sufficient and flow to our plant is optimal. There are no additional outages planned or scheduled. We appreciate your patience and will continue to upgrade our facilities.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this, please contact Iberia Parish Waterworks District No. 3 (Coteau) at (337)367-6111.