Iberia Parish to distribute COVID-19 tests kits

Iberia Parish will distribute at home COVID test kits to the public.

Parish President M. Larry Richard says that Iberia Parish has received a supply of Covid-19 home test kits from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).

The distribution will be in the rear parking lot of the Iberia Parish Courthouse on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 12:00 PM, until supplies last.

Those seeking a test should not exit their vehicles at the distribution. Masks will be required.

Limit one test kit, which contains 2 tests, per vehicle.

Attendees are asked to enter parking lot from Providence Street.

