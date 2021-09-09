Iberia Parish to conduct mosquito abatement Thursday, Friday

Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial operations to address elevated mosquito populations the evenings of Thursday, September 9, and Friday, September 10.

The District is asking citizens if you must be outdoors wear repellent, cover exposed skin and avoid outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active. Also, remember repellents with 30% DEET or less are labeled for use on children 2 years or older when applied according to instructions and by a parent. We expect favorable weather conditions. Operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one and a half hours.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft. If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period!

Tonight (9/9) operations will focus on Jeanerette/St. Joe, specifically Little Valley Rd., Alta Dr., Hubertville Rd., Jeanerette, Linden Rd., E. Hwy 90 and all points in between.

Friday (9/10) operation with focus on Lydia and Grand Marais, specifically Port of Iberia, Lydia, Bayou Jack, Grand Marais, Pesson, Curtis Ln., areas east of Avery Island, Old Jeanerette Rd., then southeast to Hwy. 90 and 80 Arpent Rd. as well as all points in between.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, feel free to contact our office at (337) 365-4933. Please visit us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on "Mosquito Control." For more information about West Nile Virus, other mosquito-borne diseases and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control.

