Iberia Parish to conduct aerial operations for mosquito control

Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District is planning to conduct aerial operations this week to address West Nile Virus activity detected in mosquito samples.

The District says mosquito sample testing is continuous throughout the mosquito season as part of their disease surveillance program.

Aerial operations will begin near sunset and last approximately one and one-half hours. These operations are dependent on weather conditions, they say.

During this period, the district says that only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor. All others can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

Operations will take place at the following times:

Thursday, July 29 - Operations will proceed east to west from Rodere canal and Hwy. 90 to Valery Rd. and Lake Peigneur. North to south from Jefferson Island Rd. to Derouen Rd. as well as Avery Island Rd., L. Theriot, Hwy. 14, Rynella park and all points in between.

Friday, July 30 - Operations will focus on Sugar Oaks, Loreauville and surrounding areas such as Daspit, Vida Shaw, Bayou to Bayou, Choupique Rd., Blackline and all points in between.

Anyone with questions or mosquito related problems is asked to contact the District Office at (337) 365-493 or go online to www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control."

For more information about West Nile Virus, other mosquito – borne diseases, pesticides for mosquito control such as Naled and residents can visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

Any questions after office hours can be directed to Herff Jones (337) 380-7140

