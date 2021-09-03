Iberia Parish to conduct aerial mosquito spraying Friday

Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District will conduct aerial operations Friday evening to address elevated mosquito populations.

Operations on September 3 will begin near sunset and last for approximately one and half hours and be dependent on favorable weather conditions.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities. All other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

The District says that citizens will notice low flying aircraft in the area. If the aircraft is overhead, residents are advised not to attempt to follow the path of the aircraft.

Friday's operations will focus on the Lydia / N. Avery Island, Rynella, Duboin, Weeks Island Rd., Collins Rd., Bayou Jack areas and all points in between.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, contact the District office at (337) 365-4933 or visit www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on "Mosquito Control."

For more information about West Nile Virus, other mosquito – borne diseases and pesticides for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides (NaledÒ) used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov.

Any questions after office hours contact Herff Jones (337) 380-7140

