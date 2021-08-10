Iberia Parish tests all inmates for COVID

All inmates in the Iberia Parish jail were tested for COVID today, a release from the Sheriff's Office states.

"All Iberia Parish Jail inmates were tested today by the Louisiana National Guard, out of precaution and in an effort to be proactive in limiting the spread of the virus. Vaccines are available to all inmates upon their request," the release states.

No numbers were provided. We've asked for them, and also asked if corrections officers also were tested, and the answer was "That information in not available at this time."

"The Iberia Parish Jail has cases of inmates testing positive for COVID, comparable to other correctional facilities across the state," the release states. "This is the first time the Iberia Parish Jail has had an issue with inmates testing positive since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020. With the surge of COVID cases in Louisiana, several inmates have tested positive this week."

Jail officials say they are following the state Department of Corrections recommendations, as they have done since the pandemic began.

"The Iberia Parish Jail is following all regulations, recommendations and implementing the quarantine protocols for those entering the facility, as well as, for those that have tested positive," the release states. "The Iberia Parish Jail will continue to follow the guidelines and protocols set by the D.O.C., and the C.D.C.. The health, welfare and safety of the inmates in custody are the highest concern of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office."

