Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office searching for three missing juveniles

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating three missing juveniles.

13-year-old Nova Phillips, 12-year-old Lainie Phillips and 13-year-old Rayne LaCoste, were last seen August 26 at 5:30 pm in the 500 block of Mullins Road.

Deputies say the girls took a photo of themselves at about the time they were last seen.

Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office In order, from left to right, Nova Philips, Rayne LaCoste and Lainie Phillips

Anyone with information regarding the location of the girls are urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711.

