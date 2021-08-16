Watch
Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office conducting investigation

Posted at 12:31 PM, Aug 16, 2021
The Iberia Sheriff's Office is currently working on a case near the Port of Iberia exit.

Limited details are being released at this time.

The current investigation is happening between Highway 90 and Lewis St.

Authorities received a call Monday morning that there was something suspicious in a bayou in that location.

A search team has not been able to locate anything in the area at this time.

KATC will have more information once it becomes available.

