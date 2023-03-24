Iberia Parish Sheriff's in search of juvenile runaway

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in locating a juvenile. Gase Owens was last seen March 21, 2023, when he ran away from his family’s residence in the 600 block of L. Dubois Road in Iberia Parish.

Gase is a 15-year-old, male, 5 ft. 11in. tall, approximately 150 lbs. Gase has brown hair and brown eyes and was reported as a runaway to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office on March 24, 2023 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Gase Owens is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or submit a tip on the Iberia Sheriff’s App